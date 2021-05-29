CTD conducts 46 IBOs, arrests 3 'criminals' across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 46 information-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab during the past seven days.

According to a CTD spokesman, 47 persons were investigated and three of them were booked and arrested. Muhammad Ibrahim, alias Japani and Khabrri, son of Deen Muhammad, was arrested from Rajanpur.

Police claimed the accused belonged to a militant group Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) and he was planning to attack the government installations, main transmission lines and gas pipelines. The CTD recovered one IED [improvised explosive device], one Kalashnikov, 438-kg explosives, fuses, primer cord, detonators and Rs 292,000 in cash from the accused.

The accused admitted that explosives and arms were given to him by Farrari Commander Afzal alias Mujahid for carrying out attacks on the government installations.

The second alleged terrorist arrested was Shabar Raza, son of Muhammad Hanif, who was arrested from Jhang. He belongs to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and he was also planning terrorist attacks in the country. The CTD officials recovered one IED and other items from him.

The third suspected terrorist arrested was identified as Muhammad Qasim, son of Muhammad Akram of Jhang district. He belongs to defunct terrorist group Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) and he was running a sectarian websites, indulging in propaganda and spreading hate material on the social media against different sects.