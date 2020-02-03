CTD conducts operation in Faisalabad

CTD has conducted an intelligence-based operation in Faisalabad in which three terrorist of proscribed origination arrested with explosive material and weapons, says in press release

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) CTD has conducted an intelligence-based operation in Faisalabad in which three terrorist of proscribed origination arrested with explosive material and weapons, says in press release.CTD Team Faisalabad arrested three terrorists belonging to ProscribedOrganization in an operation near Gat Wala Bridge, Faisalabad City, along with explosive material and arms.

Arrested terrorists are Abdul Salam, Maodood chisiti and Ali Muhammad khan.

According to spokesperson CTD based on credible intelligence, CTD conducted this operation and recovered 3 detonators, safety fuse, and pistols from terrorists. They had planned to attack personnel of LEAs (Law Enforcement Agencies) which was thwarted by the timely action of CTD, says in release. The investigation has been launched after lodging a case in PS CTD FAISALABAD.