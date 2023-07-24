CTD conducts search operation in different areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search operation within the limits of Clifton, Boat Basin, Gizri, and Civil Line police stations.

During the operation, 124 suspects were checked through the Talash App, according to a spokesman for CTD Sindh on Monday.

Six suspects were handed over to the respective police stations for further investigations while two were arrested for keeping illegal arms.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of experienced CTD officers. CTD will continue the operation on a daily basis in various sensitive areas of the city this month.