Open Menu

CTD Conducts Search Operation In Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 07:41 PM

CTD conducts search operation in different areas

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)'s phase-wise search operation continued on Tuesday in the Usmanabad, Lyari, and Machar Colony areas of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)'s phase-wise search operation continued on Tuesday in the Usmanabad, Lyari, and Machar Colony areas of the megalopolis.

During the operation, 73 suspects were checked through the Talash App, according to a spokesman for CTD.

Five suspects were handed over to Garden police station for further interrogation. The operation was conducted under the supervision of experienced CTD officers.

The CTD will continue the operation on a daily basis in various sensitive areas of the city this month.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Lyari

Recent Stories

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer ..

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer Emergencies’ campaign

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq issues orders ..

5 minutes ago
 NCM concludes successful participation at Internat ..

NCM concludes successful participation at International Union of Geodesy and Geo ..

19 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert duri ..

Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert during rains

8 minutes ago
 Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Devel ..

Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Development Aid - Global Affairs

8 minutes ago
 IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of s ..

IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth ahead

8 minutes ago
DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rai ..

DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rains

8 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 19th Liwa Date ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 19th Liwa Dates Festival

34 minutes ago
 Hungary's Szijjarto Speaks Out Against Boycott of ..

Hungary's Szijjarto Speaks Out Against Boycott of Olympic Athletes for Political ..

19 minutes ago
 Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cu ..

Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cup boost

19 minutes ago
 UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payment ..

UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payments Refugees - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Russian Permanent Mission in Vienna Slams OSCE for ..

Russian Permanent Mission in Vienna Slams OSCE for Covering Up Kiev's Crimes

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan