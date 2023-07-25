CTD conducts search operation in different areas

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)'s phase-wise search operation continued on Tuesday in the Usmanabad, Lyari, and Machar Colony areas of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)'s phase-wise search operation continued on Tuesday in the Usmanabad, Lyari, and Machar Colony areas of the megalopolis.

During the operation, 73 suspects were checked through the Talash App, according to a spokesman for CTD.

Five suspects were handed over to Garden police station for further interrogation. The operation was conducted under the supervision of experienced CTD officers.

The CTD will continue the operation on a daily basis in various sensitive areas of the city this month.