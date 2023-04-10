Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CTD Dera Nabs Four TTP Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

CTD Dera nabs four TTP terrorists

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested four terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a CTD spokesman, the CTD conducted a successful operation at the entrance of Abaa Shaheed on Dera to Maddi road and arrested four terrorists after an exchange of fire held with them.

The arrested four terrorists - Manan, Rehman, Qismat Ullah and Ameer Muhammad – belonged to the TTP-Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud Group. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Road Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of ..

21 minutes ago
 Environment Agency â€“ Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency â€“ Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

36 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ..

36 minutes ago
 Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

50 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.