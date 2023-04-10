CTD Dera nabs four TTP terrorists

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested four terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a CTD spokesman, the CTD conducted a successful operation at the entrance of Abaa Shaheed on Dera to Maddi road and arrested four terrorists after an exchange of fire held with them.

The arrested four terrorists - Manan, Rehman, Qismat Ullah and Ameer Muhammad – belonged to the TTP-Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud Group. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them, he added.