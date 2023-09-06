Open Menu

CTD Detains Four Suspects In Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

CTD detains four suspects in search operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday detained four suspects in an information based phase-wise search operation.

According to spokesman for CTD Sindh, the CTD along with the concerned police station conducted a search operation in Malir area during which 93 suspected persons were checked and their data was verified through Talash App.

Four of the suspects were handed over to Malir City police station for further verifications.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of experienced and expert officers of CTD.

The phase-wise search operations were initiated on September 1st, in sensitive areas of the megalopolis to nab the suspects involved in terrorism and ensure peace, which were to continue till September 6th.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Police Station Malir September

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

44 minutes ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

1 hour ago
OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

1 hour ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Represent ..

UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Representative for the Gulf

2 hours ago
 US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan