CTD detains number of suspects in operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :To tighten its grip on the proscribed terrorist organizations, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has launched massive intelligence-based operations (IBO) and held a number of suspects, affiliated to banned outfits or had been involved in terrorism activities in Karachi.

An official of CTD talking to APP on Tuesday told that about 11 suspects were taken into custody during the IBOs conducted in different localities of Karachi.

He said the detained suspects were being interrogated by the department.

The Names of those found involved in recent suspicious activities would be included in the 4th schedule, so that their monitoring could be enhanced.