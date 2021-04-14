UrduPoint.com
CTD DIG Recommends Constitution Of JIT To Interrogate Arrested SRA Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

CTD DIG recommends constitution of JIT to interrogate arrested SRA terrorists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Omar Shahid Hamid had recommended constitution of Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) for investigating arrested two terrorists of Sindh Revolutionary Army.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Omar Shahid Hamid maintained that two accused of banned SRA were arrested from Karachi and recovered an explosive loaded motorcycle and a hand grenade. Case was registered with Police Station CTD, Karachi.

The officer further said that the accused had confessed their involvement in number of terrorist activities besides also involved in provision of arms to BLA.

Earlier, the CTD on Tuesday had announced arresting two accused of SRA identified as Mumtaz Ali Soomro alias Molai alias Sohail alias Mumtu and Javed Mangrio alias Javo from Tariq Road.

Arrested accused Mumtaz Soomro was planning a bomb attack with a remote controlled magnetic device on vehicle of a foreign restaurant owner. On his indication, a magnetic device and a remote control were recovered from a motorbike parked in front of the restaurant. Upon further indication of Mumtaz, another terrorist Commander SRA Karachi Javed Mangrio was nabbed and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession.

Both the arrested terrorists during initial interrogation had confessed their involvement in number of terrorist activities.

