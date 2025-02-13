Open Menu

CTD Discards Explosive Material

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

CTD discards explosive material

SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Thursday discarded explosive material at Kashmore road .

The official sources said a CTD’s team on a tip off, conducted raid and recovered explosive material and discarded it.

The material was installed under the bridge on the main road, they added.

APP/sga/378

