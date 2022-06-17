UrduPoint.com

CTD DSP Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 10:32 PM

CTD DSP suspended

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday suspended DSP Muhammad Iqbal posted in the Counter Terrorism Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday suspended DSP Muhammad Iqbal posted in the Counter Terrorism Department.

According to IGP office, Muhammad Iqbal posted as DO CTD in Raheem Yar Khan has been suspended for corruption and misuse of power.

The IG Punjab said that departmental accountability process was being further tightened in Punjab Police, adding that zero tolerance policy was being pursued against those responsible for corruption and defamation of the department. The process of expelling black sheep involved in such activities from the department would continue on priority basis, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks plan of action ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks plan of action for providing kitchen items at ..

56 seconds ago
 Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

57 seconds ago
 Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to ri ..

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

59 seconds ago
 Men held for impersonating cops to loot people

Men held for impersonating cops to loot people

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire ..

Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire about health of Daniyal Aziz

3 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related inci ..

CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related incidents

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.