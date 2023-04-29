CTD eliminated 2 terrorists, arrested 82 suspects in April

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab checked over 20,000 people, arrested 82 and eliminated two terrorists across Punjab during April 2023.

A spokesman said on Saturday that the CTD Punjab registered cases against 82 suspected criminals and investigation was underway against them. The department enhanced its intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab in view of the terrorism wave in the country, adding that an investigation was started against 12 suspected persons identified in 11 IBOs, while the record checking and surveillance of the suspects on the watch list was in progress, he added.

As many as 299 combing and search operations were conducted during the month, the spokesman said and added that every possible effort was being made to eliminate the anti-state elements. He said two terrorists were killed in Rajanpur and three others, identified as Haris, Saif and Ibrar were arrested. The dead terrorists were identified as Irfanullah and Ilyas, whereas hand-grenades, detonators and explosive material were also recovered from them.

He said that 48 IBOs were conducted across Punjab in order to deal effectively with the menace of terrorism and avoid any untoward incident, in which 49 suspects were interrogated while three suspected people were arrested during operations.

Three arrested suspects included Haris Iftikhar of al-Qaeda, Muhammad Saifullah of Daesh and Abrar Ahmad Khan of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The killed terrorists belonged to TTP.

The CTD also recovered explosives weighing 1,875 grams, an improvised explosive device IED, detonators 11, safety fuse wire 13 feet, prima card, two pistols with ammunition, a rifle, five prohibited books and cash.

Moreover, 692 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police, in which 39,490 persons were checked and 142 suspects were arrested while 112 FIRs were also registered.

The spokesman said that the CTD was pursuing its goal for a safe Punjab, and would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to put terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.