CTD employee killed, 8 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) employee was killed while his five colleagues among 8 others sustained multiple injuries during a road accident in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that a CTD van turned turtle due to over-speeding on Multan-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-III) near Sadanwala Interchange Sammundri.

As a result, one CTD employee Mumtaz Hussain received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas eight people including five CTD employees and three accused were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to initial reports, the CTD team was carrying three accused Ata-ur-Rehman, his father Hafiz Naseer and mother Kalsoom Bibi from Bahawalpur to Lahore for forensic tests when the van overturned after the driver lost control due to over-speeding and doziness.

The CTD employees were identified as Amjad Hussain, M Arshad, Rafaqat, Zaighum and Shoaib Sarwar, who were shifted to THQ Hospital Sammundri.

Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police teams rushed to the spot and provided the first aid to the accident victims.

DSP Motorway Hameedullah Niaz, SP Saddar Division Malik Ghulam Abbas, DSP Irfan Sulehriya and other officers also reached at the hospital and inquired about the health of injured, spokesman added.