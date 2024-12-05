CTD Employee Killed, 8 Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:48 PM
A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) employee was killed while his five colleagues among 8 others sustained multiple injuries during a road accident in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) employee was killed while his five colleagues among 8 others sustained multiple injuries during a road accident in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.
A police spokesman said here on Thursday that a CTD van turned turtle due to over-speeding on Multan-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-III) near Sadanwala Interchange Sammundri.
As a result, one CTD employee Mumtaz Hussain received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas eight people including five CTD employees and three accused were shifted to hospital for treatment.
According to initial reports, the CTD team was carrying three accused Ata-ur-Rehman, his father Hafiz Naseer and mother Kalsoom Bibi from Bahawalpur to Lahore for forensic tests when the van overturned after the driver lost control due to over-speeding and doziness.
The CTD employees were identified as Amjad Hussain, M Arshad, Rafaqat, Zaighum and Shoaib Sarwar, who were shifted to THQ Hospital Sammundri.
Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police teams rushed to the spot and provided the first aid to the accident victims.
DSP Motorway Hameedullah Niaz, SP Saddar Division Malik Ghulam Abbas, DSP Irfan Sulehriya and other officers also reached at the hospital and inquired about the health of injured, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Meeting reviews measures for celebration of Quaid Day on Dec 25 in Ziarat
SMBB Medical University organizes Fistula camp, seminar
Cheques worth Rs. 5.6m given to 13 cops
Islamabad Cycling Association announces exciting 3 day cycling tour
Life partially paralysis in AJK on call for immediate withdrawal of AJK Presiden ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Significant economic progress made in last nine months: Marriyum
KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from January 1
UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens
NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in tariff for 1st quarter of FY 202 ..
14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Française screens Inka Fest Mountain F ..
Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews measures for celebration of Quaid Day on Dec 25 in Ziarat2 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University organizes Fistula camp, seminar2 minutes ago
-
Cheques worth Rs. 5.6m given to 13 cops4 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme4 minutes ago
-
Significant economic progress made in last nine months: Marriyum12 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from January 112 minutes ago
-
UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens10 minutes ago
-
NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in tariff for 1st quarter of FY 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Française screens Inka Fest Mountain Films to highlight un ..10 minutes ago
-
Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters10 minutes ago
-
UHS launches IT-based monitoring system for PG students10 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza, 5 others10 minutes ago