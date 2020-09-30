CTD encounters terrorist in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :An alleged terrorist belonging to a banned outfit namely Saeed alias Loha alias Haji Sahab alias Toora Boora, was encountered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Sindh Police in Musharraf Colony, Hawks Bay.

The CTD recovered a pistol, 40 bullets, two magazines and two explosives from the possession of the alleged encountered terrorist, said a news release on Wednesday.

According to intelligence reports, the alleged terrorist had recently been sent to Karachi from Afghanistan to form a terrorist group and to hold terror activities.

The alleged terrorist joined Al-Qaeda in 2014 and received training in Afghanistan.

He along with his accomplices - Syed Mujtaba and Abdul Saboor - both killed in encounters with the CTD, was involved in number of terrorist activities including attacks on Rangers check posts, police station and sectarian target killings.

After encounters of his accomplices Syed Mujtaba and Abdul Saboor in 2016, Saeed along with his other accomplices Islamuddin, Shakeel Barmi and others fled to Afghanistan. He had recently returned to Karachi with an intention of conducting terrorist activities.

The reports said the encountered terrorist was planning to carry out drone attacks in the city.

The CTD is conducting raids to apprehend his accomplices.