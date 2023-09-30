CTD files FIR as death toll of Mastung suicide blast climbs to 53

(@Abdulla99267510)

A powerful explosion hit the Mastung district in Balochistan on the day of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

MASTUNG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) The death toll from the recent suicide blast on Saturday climbed to 53, with over 60 individuals sustaining injuries.

After the tragic incident, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Quetta filed a First Information Report (FIR) related to the blast.

On Friday, a powerful explosion shook the Mastung district in Balochistan. The victims, both deceased and injured, were initially transported to the DHQ Hospital and other medical facilities. This incident occurred at a market near the Madina Masjid on Al Falah Road.

Emergency response teams, including Rescue 1122, police personnel, and the Bomb Disposal Squad, swiftly arrived at the scene.

In response to the crisis, a state of emergency has been declared in all local hospitals, while security forces have cordoned off the affected area.

DSP Nawaz Gashkori was among the casualties. According to a spokesperson from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Balochistan, the explosion occurred when a suicide bomber detonated himself amidst a gathering of people.