CTD five personnel embraced martyrdom in Chilas

(@fidahassanain)

The CTD officials were conducting search operation in the area when they were targeted.

CHILAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) At least five officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred in Chilas after some suspects opened fire on the team in Ronai area, the sources said here on Tuesday.

The sources said that five other officials and two civilians were injured in the firing in Chilas.

The suspected martyred the officials when they were conducting a search operation in the area.

Junaid, Shakeel, Sohrab, Ishtiaq and Ghulam Murtaza were the officials who embraced martyrdom and were shifted to nearby hospital.

Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan took notice of the incident and sought report from the officials concerned regarding attack on the CTD officials. He also paid tribute to the martyred and vowed to take action against the culprits.