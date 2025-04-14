CTD foil major terror plan, 10 terrorists arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab province foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 10 terrorists belonging to banned organizations during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Most wanted terrorists Suraj Singh and Badal Singh arrested from Rawalpindi along with a large quantity of explosives. Both terrorists belong to Nankana Sahib.

According to the spokesperson, CTD Punjab conducted 189 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 189 suspects were interrogated resulting in 10 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Badal Singh, Suraj Singh, Siraj, Hidayatullah, Deedar Hussain, Sadaqat Hussain and others, affiliated with Fitna Khawarij, Al-Zanbiyon and other organizations.

He said that these terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jhelum and Bahawalpur.

During the operation, 2645 grams of explosives, 16 detonators, safety fuse wire, pamphlets of banned organization, weaponry magazines, Prima card mobile phone and cash have been recovered from the possession of terrorists

The spokesperson further said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in Rawalpindi and other cities. He added that 9 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out.

Giving details of the recent operations, the spokesman said that 2053 combing operations were also conducted with the cooperation of local police and security agencies during the current week in which 82473 people were checked, 263 suspects were arrested, 226 FIRs were registered and 163 recoveries were made.

Expressing the professional commitment, he said CTD Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab

"No stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars", he said.