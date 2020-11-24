CTD foil terrorist attack in Lahore

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday foiled a terrorist attack on CTD police station Burki Road, here during which a suicide bomber was killed

Attacker's suicide jacket, hand grenades, pistol, ammunition were recovered,CTD spokesman said.

A person tried to enter CTD Police Station, Burki Road, early morning but the security official deployed at check post tower countered the attacker. The terrorist had opened fire when he was asked to identify himself.

The CTD security official retaliated, killing the attacker died on the spot.

The attacker wore a suicide jacket, and carried two hand grenades, as well as a pistol. Bomb Disposal Squad was called,while the area was cordoned off to find the 'handler'.

The officials said it was clear that he was a suicide bomber who would have blown himself in the police station if not countered instantly.

His identity was being ascertained, said a spokesman of CTD Punjab.