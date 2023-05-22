CTD foils attack on foreign restaurant in Clifton

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Monday foiled a terrorist attack on a foreign restaurant located in the upscale locality of Clifton and arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a proscribed nationalist group

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Monday foiled a terrorist attack on a foreign restaurant located in the upscale locality of Clifton and arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a proscribed nationalist group.

According to a CTD spokesman, a terrorist identified as Mumtaz Ali belonging to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) was arrested when he was going to plant an IED bomb at a foreign restaurant located in Clifton Block-2.

The CTD recovered an IED remote control bomb from the possession of the arrested.

During initial interrogation the arrested revealed that he had been assigned two targets by his group head namely Asghar Shah alias Sajjad Shah, to blast at the foreign restaurant and a project in Ibrahim Hyderi where foreign nationals were working.

A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.