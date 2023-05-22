UrduPoint.com

CTD Foils Attack On Foreign Restaurant In Clifton

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 11:14 PM

CTD foils attack on foreign restaurant in Clifton

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Monday foiled a terrorist attack on a foreign restaurant located in the upscale locality of Clifton and arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a proscribed nationalist group

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Monday foiled a terrorist attack on a foreign restaurant located in the upscale locality of Clifton and arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a proscribed nationalist group.

According to a CTD spokesman, a terrorist identified as Mumtaz Ali belonging to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) was arrested when he was going to plant an IED bomb at a foreign restaurant located in Clifton Block-2.

The CTD recovered an IED remote control bomb from the possession of the arrested.

During initial interrogation the arrested revealed that he had been assigned two targets by his group head namely Asghar Shah alias Sajjad Shah, to blast at the foreign restaurant and a project in Ibrahim Hyderi where foreign nationals were working.

A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Terrorist Army From

Recent Stories

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

2 minutes ago
 Alastair Lamb's academic work helps understand Kas ..

Alastair Lamb's academic work helps understand Kashmir conflict: Experts

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court clarifies it didn't provide conveyan ..

Supreme Court clarifies it didn't provide conveyance for Imran Khan's appearance ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Sha ..

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Rs ..

5 minutes ago
 India cannot change course of history by holding G ..

India cannot change course of history by holding G20 meeting in IIOJK: Azad Jamm ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China plan to mark 10th anniversary of B ..

Pakistan, China plan to mark 10th anniversary of BRI, CPEC development: Ambassad ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.