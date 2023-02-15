UrduPoint.com

CTD Foils Major Terror Bid, Arrest Terrorist

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 09:21 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a bid of major terrorist attack here by arresting a suspected terrorist reportedly trained by the Indian intelligence agency (RAW).

Senior Superintendent of Police, CTD, Asif Ahmed Bughio told a press conference on Wednesday that the most wanted terrorist identified as Munir Abro alias Maulvi was arrested along with explosives which he had planned to use in a terrorist activity.

"Munir has been involved in several acts of terrorism since 2012, including attacks on railway tracks, and foreign nationals", the SSP said.

He further said that the accused, who belonged to the banned outfit 'Sindh Revolutionary Army', was preparing a suicide jacket for a terrorist attack at the time of his arrest.

Asif Baghio said, "The banned organization is funded by Inam Abbasi and a woman named Surath Lohar. The arrested terrorist used to change his identity and reside at different places." The SSP further revealed that Munir Abro along with Asghar Shah, Zulifiqar Khaskheli and Mashooq Qambrani was involved in the delivery of weapons to different areas of Sindh, since 2012.

Some 295 grams explosive materials, besides 470 grams of white explosives, three silver electric detonators, three non-electric silver detonators, and ball bearings were recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.

