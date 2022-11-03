UrduPoint.com

CTD Foils Target Killing Of Foreign National Doctor In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 12:10 PM

CTD foils target killing of foreign national doctor in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Thursday arrested an alleged terrorist who was planning to target a foreign national doctor in Hyderabad.

According to a spokesman for CTD, the accused identified as Muhammad Afzal alias Aafi was arrested from Kamran Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, with the assistance of a Federal Intelligence Agency.

The accused was a member of the proscribed nationalist outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and he was assigned to target the foreign national doctor by the chief of SRA, who was in Germany.

The arrested accused had also done the recce to target the foreign national doctor in Hyderabad.

He was the accomplice of already arrested accused in case of attack on a foreign national doctor's clinic in Saddar, Karachi.

The CTD also recovered a 30 bore pistol, 5 rounds and a magazine from the possession of arrested. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Terrorist Army Doctor Germany Hyderabad Saddar From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

12 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

12 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.