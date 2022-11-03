CTD foils target killing of foreign national doctor in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Thursday arrested an alleged terrorist who was planning to target a foreign national doctor in Hyderabad.

According to a spokesman for CTD, the accused identified as Muhammad Afzal alias Aafi was arrested from Kamran Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, with the assistance of a Federal Intelligence Agency.

The accused was a member of the proscribed nationalist outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and he was assigned to target the foreign national doctor by the chief of SRA, who was in Germany.

The arrested accused had also done the recce to target the foreign national doctor in Hyderabad.

He was the accomplice of already arrested accused in case of attack on a foreign national doctor's clinic in Saddar, Karachi.

The CTD also recovered a 30 bore pistol, 5 rounds and a magazine from the possession of arrested. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.