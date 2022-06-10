UrduPoint.com

CTD Force Is Our Vanguard Committed To Eradication Of Terrorism :Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 08:54 PM

CTD force is our vanguard committed to eradication of terrorism :Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Friday approved recruitment against new posts in CTD, besides directing the Chief Secretary to complete the process without delay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Friday approved recruitment against new posts in CTD, besides directing the Chief Secretary to complete the process without delay.

The Chief Minister visited the CTD headquarters and inspected different sections including the training block and counter-violent extremism block, cyber crime unit, geo-fencing center, labs, and IT section.

He appreciated the professional skills of the staff and admired the steps to modernise it.

The CM distributed cash awards and commendation certificates among the officers on resolving the Anarkali blast case and arresting terrorists involved.

He pointed out that the foundation of CTD was laid by incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure as Punjab chief minister and this organization has now become a mature body.

"CTD force is our vanguard committed to eradication of terrorism", he said, and approved recruitment against new posts and directed the Chief Secretary to complete the process without delay.

Additional IG (CTD) and SSP (Training Wing) briefed him about the successful intelligence-based operations against terrorists.

The CM assured to provide latest weapons and technology to CTD while commending its role in combating terrorism.

Provincial ministers including Sardar Awais Leghari, Atta Tarrar, Ayub Gadhi, CS, IGP, ACS (Home), Addl IG (CTD) and others were present, while MPA Jahangir Khanzada, Addl IG (South Punjab), RPOs of Bahawalpur and DG Khan and DPOs of Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur participated through video link.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Hamza Shahbaz Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Rajanpur Cyber Crime

Recent Stories

US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel

US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel

30 seconds ago
 Naz Baloch terms budget pro farmers

Naz Baloch terms budget pro farmers

31 seconds ago
 Govt devising strategy to promote smart agricultur ..

Govt devising strategy to promote smart agriculture : Miftah

34 seconds ago
 Child health projects get Rs 1.1 billion in PSDP 2 ..

Child health projects get Rs 1.1 billion in PSDP 2022-23

36 seconds ago
 Punjab Healthcare Commission seals homoeopathic cl ..

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals homoeopathic clinic over violation of orders

4 minutes ago
 Good budget in difficult economic conditions: LCCI ..

Good budget in difficult economic conditions: LCCI

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.