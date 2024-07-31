CTD Gets Two Day Custody Of Rauf Hassan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted the police a two-day physical remand of PTI’s leader Rauf Hassan in a case pertaining to recovery of the explosive material.
The counter terrorism department (CTD) has arrested Rauf Hassan in light of the statement of PTI’s international media coordinator Ahmed Waqas Janjua.
Rauf Hassan was produced before the court of ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra wherein the CTD prayed the court to grant a five day custody of the accused.
Defense lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate argued that a lower court has sent Rauf Hassan jail on judicial remand in a case of FIA.
He said that he was not clear about the timing of arrest of his client.
He said that his client had been in custody of FIA for last eight days. The lawyer said that his client was not nominated in the main FIR but he was arrested on the statement of nominated accused.
Ali Bokhari said that it has been alleged that his client has given Rs300,000 for terrorism acts. He said that laptop and mobile phone of Rauf Hassan are still in the custody of FIA.
The prosecutor said that the accused has been involved in investigation last day but his arrest was made today. He said that physical custody of the accused was required to investigate the Names regarding the explosive material.
After hearing arguments, the court granted the CTD a two day two day physical remand of Rauf Hassan.
