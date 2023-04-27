UrduPoint.com

CTD Inspector Dies In Khuzdar Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Station House Officer of the Counter-terrorism Department, Sharbat Khan died in a blast near his vehicle on Thursday morning, district administration confirmed.

"The blast took place near Jhalawan Medical Complex on the National Highway," Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kibzai told media, adding that an explosive device was planted on the roadside.

The CTD SHO was on his way to the office when explosives planted along the roadside went off, he further said.

Soon after the incident, district administration along with the personnel of the law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area.

Police has started further investigations.

