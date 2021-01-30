UrduPoint.com
CTD Inspector Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

CTD Inspector killed, two injured in firing incident

A policeman was killed and two other were critically injured when unknown assailants opened firing at their vehicle in front of central Jail Peshwar on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A policeman was killed and two other were critically injured when unknown assailants opened firing at their vehicle in front of central Jail Peshwar on Saturday.

Police said that Inspector of Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD) Police, Khusdil Khan died on the spot and ASI Bakht Zeb and gunman Iftikhar were seriously injured and shifted to Leady Reading Hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation to arrest the attackers.

