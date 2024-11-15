CTD, intelligence agencies jointly foil terror plot, arrest 3 militant in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with intelligence agencies, carried out a joint intelligence-based operation in the outskirts of Islamabad, arresting three operatives of a banned organization on Friday

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested terrorists were found in possession of explosives, hand grenades, and firearms with ammunition.

He added that the operation successfully foiled a potential terror plot that could have posed a significant threat to the security of the Federal capital.

The prompt action by the CTD and intelligence agencies prevented a major incident, he noted. He said a case has been registered against the terrorists at the CTD Islamabad police station, and investigations are ongoing.