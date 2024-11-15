CTD, Intelligence Agencies Jointly Foil Terror Plot, Arrest 3 Militant In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with intelligence agencies, carried out a joint intelligence-based operation in the outskirts of Islamabad, arresting three operatives of a banned organization on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with intelligence agencies, carried out a joint intelligence-based operation in the outskirts of Islamabad, arresting three operatives of a banned organization on Friday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested terrorists were found in possession of explosives, hand grenades, and firearms with ammunition.
He added that the operation successfully foiled a potential terror plot that could have posed a significant threat to the security of the Federal capital.
The prompt action by the CTD and intelligence agencies prevented a major incident, he noted. He said a case has been registered against the terrorists at the CTD Islamabad police station, and investigations are ongoing.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway3 minutes ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops3 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka3 minutes ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations9 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..13 minutes ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress14 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation14 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered14 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal20 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik20 minutes ago