Open Menu

CTD, Intelligence Agencies Jointly Foil Terror Plot, Arrest 3 Militant In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

CTD, intelligence agencies jointly foil terror plot, arrest 3 militant in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with intelligence agencies, carried out a joint intelligence-based operation in the outskirts of Islamabad, arresting three operatives of a banned organization on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with intelligence agencies, carried out a joint intelligence-based operation in the outskirts of Islamabad, arresting three operatives of a banned organization on Friday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested terrorists were found in possession of explosives, hand grenades, and firearms with ammunition.

He added that the operation successfully foiled a potential terror plot that could have posed a significant threat to the security of the Federal capital.

The prompt action by the CTD and intelligence agencies prevented a major incident, he noted. He said a case has been registered against the terrorists at the CTD Islamabad police station, and investigations are ongoing.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station

Recent Stories

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

3 minutes ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

3 minutes ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

9 minutes ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

9 minutes ago
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

13 minutes ago
 Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full mi ..

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

14 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mut ..

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

14 minutes ago
 Special prayers for rain offered

Special prayers for rain offered

14 minutes ago
 Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan