CTD Introduces Helpline 080011111

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) on Thursday activated a helpline for people to inform any activity related to terrorists and anti-social elements.

The CTD helpline Punjab number was 080011111 which would remain operational round-the-clock.

A police spokesman said that people could inform any suspicious or terrorist activities around them on 080011111 helpline, adding that the name of the informer would be kept confidential and immediate action would be taken against the culprits.

The CTD helpline number 080011111 would be helpful in eliminating miscreantsand anti-social elements, he maintained.

