CTD Islamabad playing important role in maintaining law and order: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad capital police is playing an important role in maintaining law and order in the city and it has the professional capability to counter any challenging situation.

It was stated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan while reviewing the performance of the CTD.

The IGP Islamabad said that the establishment of a special force (CTD) was crucial to counter any terrorism-like incident and combat crime effectively. "This force has performed effectively since its inception and its role is very important to eradicate crime," he added.

He said that well-educated and well-trained personnel of CTD Islamabad are well prepared to combat any challenging situation in the city adding that special training sessions are being arranged to boost and maintain their professional capabilities.

The IGP Islamabad also ordered SSP CTD to brief the personnel about discipline and duty on daily bases before their deployment.

All the officials should perform their duties with full devotion and dedication and with the commitment to secure the lives and property of the citizens. "Safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity would be tolerated at any cost," he added.