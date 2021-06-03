CTD issues 9th edition of Red Book

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A new edition of the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) Red Book has been issued with number of suspects affiliated with different proscribed organizations wanted by the government in connection with terrorist activities, suicide attacks and sectarian violence.

As many as 93 terrorists belonging to 10 different banned outfits have been included in the 9th edition of the Red Book, according to an official on Thursday.

The list included 12 terrorists of Daesh, 18 Al-Qaeda, 23 TTP, 4 Ansarul Sharia, 13 Lashkar e Jhangvi, 2 Jindullah Pakistan, 24 Sipah e Muhammad, 4 Sindh Resolution Army, 5 BLA and 33 of Lyari Gangs.

The latest edition has been issued after a gap of four years.

Out of total terrorist included in the last edition issued in 2017, 10 had been arrested, 5 had been killed in encounters while two had reportedly been killed in Afghanistan and Syria.