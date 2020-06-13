UrduPoint.com
CTD Issues Initial Investigation Report On Friday Blast In Rawalpindi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:09 PM

CTD issues initial investigation report on Friday blast in Rawalpindi

The investigators say that an IED was used in the attack which seems an organized attempt for terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) issued an initial investigation report about Rawalpindi blast that took place on Friday night which killed one person and left 10 others injured here on Saturday.

CTD Spokesperson said an IED was used in the attack that took place at 8:43pm near the city’s Koyla Center in Saddar area.

The device was placed near an electric pole which made a crater in the ground after explosion.

He said that no ball-bearings were found in the initial report of investigation. The blast destroyed two carts and two motorcycles parked there.

According to local police, no one claimed responsibility for the attack.

“It was just an organized attempt of terrorism in the country,” a police official seeking anonymity said.

