CTD Killed Three Terrorists In Encounter

Published September 17, 2022 | 06:54 PM

CTD killed three terrorists in encounter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Three terrorists of the banned outfit were killed in encounter with a special team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near bordering area Afghanistan in the Khyber district on Saturday.

The CTD Peshawar Range constituted a special team after receiving intelligence information that a group of terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist activity in the Khyber district.

The terrorists opened fire at CTD team as it came close to their hideout. The CDT team also opened retaliatory firing in which three terrorists of Diash-ISKP group identified as Zakarullah alias Huzaifa, Mursalla Khan alias Qari and one unknown terrorist were killed and three terrorists manged to escape.

The CTD team recovered three Kalashnikov, 12 magazines, 3 hand grenades and other weapons from their possession.

Police has started search operation in the area to arrest fleeing terrorists.

