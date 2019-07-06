UrduPoint.com
CTD Kills A Daesh Terrorist In Dera Murad Jamali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:48 PM

CTD kills a Daesh terrorist in Dera Murad Jamali

A member of Daesh, Shukrullah was killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department personnel at Natal area in Dera Murad Jamali on Saturday morning.

DERA MURAD JAMALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) A member of Daesh, Shukrullah was killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department personnel at Natal area in Dera Murad Jamali on Saturday morning.According to police officials, two hand grenades, a suicide jacket and other arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist.

Shukrullah was the facilitator and mastermind of several suicide attacks.

He also remained associated with banned Sipah-e-Sahaba.

