CTD kills a Daesh terrorist in Dera Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD JAMALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) A member of Daesh, Shukrullah was killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department personnel at Natal area in Dera Murad Jamali on Saturday morning.According to police officials, two hand grenades, a suicide jacket and other arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist.

Shukrullah was the facilitator and mastermind of several suicide attacks.

He also remained associated with banned Sipah-e-Sahaba.