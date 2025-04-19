CTD Kills Five Terrorists Linked To Banned Outfit In Duki IBO In Balcohistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 02:56 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti lauds successful operation and praises bravery and coordination of CTD, Frontier Corps (FC) and other participating security agencies
DUKI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed five terrorists affilaited with a banned organization during an intelligence-based operation in the Duki district of Balochistan, the officials confirmed on Saturday.
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said that the operation resulted in a fierce exchange of fire, during which five armed militants were killed. Their bodies have been shifted to a local hospital, while further investigations have been initiated.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti lauded the successful operation and praised the bravery and coordination of the CTD, Frontier Corps (FC), and other participating security agencies.
Bugti reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicate terrorism from the province, vowing that all plots to destabilize Balochistan would be thwarted. He also emphasized that the action would be taken without discrimination against those facilitating terrorist elements.
