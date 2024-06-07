Open Menu

CTD Kills Most Wanted TTP Terrorist In Bannu

Published June 07, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A ‘most wanted’ terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in an overnight operation in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) informed on Friday that the intelligence based anti-terror operation was carried out by the CTD in Talgai area of Wazir Tehsil of Bannu district.

During the operation, a TTP terrorist identified as Umar alias Mustafa was killed. The CTD recovered arms and hand grenades from the possession of the dead terrorist.

The slain terrorist was wanted in cases including carrying out blasts, target killing and attacks on forces.

The CTD official said the terrorist belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

