CTD kills terrorist during polio campaign

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces killed a terrorist during ongoing anti-polio drive here in Garah Guldad area of Kulachi Tehsil.

The police spokesman said on Monday, that a joint operation was conducted with security forces in Garah Guldad area.

He informed that two terrorists spontaneously opened indiscriminate fire on the CTD police during anti-polio campaign, adding the CTD police and security forces immediately surrounded the area and conducted an operation.

In the exchange of fire, the most wanted terrorist Waheed son of Rahim Bakhsh was killed while another accomplice Bin Yamin son of Gul Nawaz managed to escape.The police have also recovered one hand grenade, one SMG, three Bandolier, 10 magazines and 80 cartridges.

The killed terrorist had been declared wanted to Dera police in different cases of attacking on security forces.