CTD kills three alleged terrorists in Gujrat shootout

GUJRAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to have killed three terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during a gun battle in Gujrat.According to the CTD officials, three terrorists were gunned down in Gujrat during a shootout, while three accomplices of them managed to flee from the scene after taking the advantage of darkness.

Those killed were involved in several attacks on law enforcers and security posts.

The officials claimed to have recovered weapons, explosive materials and maps from their possession.The officials said that the Names of the terrorists were placed in the Red Book as they were involved in multiple cases of terrorism, including the attacks on security posts and police training center.