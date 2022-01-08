UrduPoint.com

CTD Kills Two Alleged TTP Terrorists In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 01:35 PM

CTD kills two alleged TTP terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Crime Terrorist Department (CTD) Bannu Region early morning killed two wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists allegedly involved in killing of four policemen and one Intelligence Bureau official, Lakki Marwat Police Control confirmed

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Crime Terrorist Department (CTD) Bannu Region early morning killed two wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists allegedly involved in killing of four policemen and one Intelligence Bureau official, Lakki Marwat Police Control confirmed.

The official said it was an intelligence-based operation against terrorists on Amir Wanda Road within the limits of Lakki Police Station. The official said when the police party reached at the site, the police team was attacked by terrorists hiding nearby area and on a retaliatory firing, two terrorists killed on the spot.

The police, he said, recovered two Kalashnikovs, six magazines, a large quantity of ammunition and two bundle ware ID cards, cash, various cards and a white sack containing explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other items from their possession.

The other terrorists took advantage of the darkness and managed to flee.

The official said the terrorists were involved in attack on Lakki Police mobile in which four policemen were martyred and an Intelligence Bureau sub-inspector Khan Bahadur embraced martyrdom.

The terrorists were also wanted by CTD Bannu in targeted killings, extortion, bombings and attacks on police mobiles. The slain terrorists belonged to the banned TTP commander Haroon alias Zarar Gandapur group. Search operation continued to arrest fugitive terrorists.

