CTD KP arrests 539 terrorists, including 42 carrying head money

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has arrested 539 terrorists including 42 dreaded terrorists carrying head money during last 10 months. Similarly, 141 terrorists and proclaimed offenders have been killed in different encounters with police.

Terrorist Danyal involved in Kocha Risaldar blast was eliminated in an encounter with the police. He was also wanted to the police in Sitnam Singh and William Siraj target killing.

Likewise, the CTD police recovered 1411kg explosives, 246 hand grenades, 15 suicide jackets, 22 RPG7, 92 detonators, 22 SMGs, 55 pistols and 64 SMGs from outlaws in various areas.

This was told during a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari in the Chair to review the law and order situation at the Central Police Office (CPO) here Wednesday.

During the meeting, the police chief was briefed in detail about statistics of crimes and the steps taken by the police for maintenance of law and order and crime control during the period of last 10 months of the current Calendar year.

The IGP was further informed that 88 police officers and jawans were martyred and 109 got injured during this period.

The IGP was further informed that a total of 17683 search and strike operations were conducted in pursuance of National Action Plan (NAP) during the last 10 months in which 113393 suspects were arrested. Similarly, 19488 Arms and 457630 cartridges were recovered.

A total of 302230 houses were checked and 9421 FIRs were registered in violation of Tenant Information Act. Moreover 895 cases were registered against the hotels for violation. Likewise, during 69558 snap checkings, 104402 suspects were taken into police custody and 13044 arms and 399987 ammunitions were recovered. Similarly, 3595 cases were registered against 4338 Afghanis on violation of Foreign Act.

The IGP was further briefed that the Narcotics Eradication Teams have recovered 16111.

957 kg narcotics which included 13036.57 charas, 1168.19 kg heroin, 1056 kg opium, 851.197 kg Ice and 115669 bottles of liquor. As per report 930 SMG Rifles, 163 shotguns, 752 pistols, 17256 cartridges and 226 rifles were recovered. Similarly, during routine policing in the province 2127 Rifles, 5393 Short guns, 37667 pistols, 1243530 cartridges, 2846 Kalashnikovs, 447 Kalakove, 182 hand grenades, 21 Stin gun, 04 Rocket Launchers, 32349 Detonators, 2596 Dynamites and 15 bombs were recovered while 32801 accused were taken into police custody.

Similarly, on violation of traffic rules and regulations, 544393 vehicles were challenged and fine to the tune of Rs. 131,187,700 were submitted in the National kitty. Also, the Ababeel Squad effectively responded to 88831 emergency calls, provided needed help to 75765 persons, arrested 1134 culprits involved in crimes of snatching/dacoity and other heinous crimes and checked 32272 suspects. Similarly, the Ababeel Squad also checked 25271 vehicles and 45220 bikes through VVS and CRVS out of which 1734 wanted accused were arrested.

The police report further revealed that 4223 disputes were solved amicably amongst the people through District Reconciliation Committees (DRCs) established for this purpose. Similarly, a total of 4667 complaints were addressed as per satisfaction of the complainants through IGP's Helpline Service.

Addressing the meeting, the IG directed the police high ups to further gear up their efforts and ensure in-time quick dispensation of justice to the people at all cost. The IGP made it clear that promoting public policing and ensuing establishment of a peaceful society was his top most priority.

The IGP pointed out that anti-state elements and criminals deserved no concession and directed the participants to come hard against them and play their pivotal role for ensuring peace and tranquility in the country.