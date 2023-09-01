CTD launches information based search operations in city

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has launched an information based phase-wise search operations in sensitive areas of the megalopolis to nab the suspects involved in terrorism and ensure peace.

According to spokesman for CTD Sindh on Friday, the CTD along with the concerned police station conducted a search operation during which 79 suspected persons were checked and their data was verified through Talash App.

One of the suspect was handed over to Kharadar police station for further verifications. The operation was conducted under the supervision of experienced and expert officers of CTD.

The phase-wise search operations would continue till September 6 on a daily basis.