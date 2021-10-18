CTD Malakand killed one terrorist in encounter while entering Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD) Malakand Region in intelligence based operation on Monday foiled an attempt of terrorists entering Swat region from across the border Afghanistan and killed one wanted terrorist in exchange of firing.

According to details, CTD Malakand Region received intelligence that a group of three terrorists would attempt to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan through Akhgram Wari Upper Dir mountainous terrain route to carry out various sabotage activities The CTD team intercepted the terrorists at Akgram Wari area and killed one wanted terrorist , Abdul Wahab carrying head money of five lac rupees(0.5million) during exchange of firing.

However, two other terrorists manged to escape.

A large-scale operation was underway to nab the escaped terrorists.

The terrorist killed was involved in attacks on police, security forces and blowing up government buildings with explosives.

Police recovered two hand grenades, pistol other explosives and weapons from his possession.

The CTD said that terrorist killed in the encounter had blown up police post in Malam Jabba Swat , destroying Meteorological Office at Malam Jabba , set fire to Girls middle school Kishora Swat in 2008.

Moreover , he was involved in various bombing incident , killing one policeman , suicide bombing at Army Post in Waliabad, Swat in 2009 in which three soldiers were martyred and three were injured in the blast.