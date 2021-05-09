UrduPoint.com
CTD Mardan Arrested Wanted Terrorist

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

CTD Mardan arrested wanted terrorist

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::In a strike and search operation of Counter Terrorism Department, Mardan Region arrested a wanted terrorist Anwar Khan alias Bach with a grenade and pistol here on Sunday.

According to Police, the price of the head of the most wanted terrorist Anwar Khan is set at Rs. 5 million (50,00,000).

Heavy machine guns, 7-RPG live ammunition, guns, barrels, and large quantities of ammunition recovered for terrorist hideouts in Mardan, the Police confirmed. The said terrorist CTD Mardan was wanted in thirteen (13) terrorism cases. Interrogation reveals seven other (07) terrorist associates with him in different anti-state crimes, Police said.

