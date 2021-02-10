CTD meeting reviews terror financing, cash smuggling cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday presided over a video link conference held here at Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar on Wednesday.

In the conference, heads of the Counter Terrorism Departments (CTD) from the country and members of the FATF action plan participated through video link. Addl: HQRs, DIG CTD, DIG Operations and Director Research police attended the conference.

In the country wide CTD meeting, the overall status of terror financing cases i.e cash smuggling, narcotics and extortion cases so for registered were debated upon and thoroughly reviewed.

The meeting also thread-barely discussed the registered terror finance cases, challaned cases, arrest made in it and convicted cases. All heads of CTD presented a detailed briefing about the action taken as per FATF action plan against the terrorists, narcotics money and extortion money to prescribed organizations.

The meeting also focused on the counter terrorism challenges faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the backdrop of FATA merger, its local, national and international impacts viz-a-viz counter militancy scenario.

The meeting also agreed in principle for establishing a joint database for the elements involved in terrorism cases. The meeting also debated upon joint action against the SIMS used in extortion cases especially from neighboring country and its facilitators.

The meeting also stressed the need of joint action for tightening the noose around the neck of terror financing elements especially involved in smuggling, Narcotics, Hundi and extortions. The participants held in high esteem the hallmark achievements of CTD KP province which remained under the stress of terrorism, extortion etc.

The IGP introduced the new paradigm for sharing of the meaningful information through an integrated mechanism which was unanimously welcomed by the participants.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in his concluding remarks, extended and an open access of his good office to all the country parts for ready, steady, and productive support, facilitation and real time help for the purpose per agenda for this first ever inter-provincial police CT Conference.