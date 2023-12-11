CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

DIG Counter-Terrorism Financing Unit, CTD, Imran Shahid said on Monday that CTD Mohmand had arrested six facilitators from a family involved in extortion cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) DIG Counter-Terrorism Financing Unit, CTD, Imran Shahid said on Monday that CTD Mohmand had arrested six facilitators from a family involved in extortion cases.

The CTD team seized two chequebooks, cash, and a car used in extortion from the suspects.

Addressing a press conference, he said 20 suspects had been identified in the extortion group comprising 30 members. Three individuals were sent to jail, and three are currently under investigation.

The arrested individuals include one Afghan national, and the group utilized Afghan mobile numbers as well as Pakistani SIMs for their crimes.

The CTD team traced the group's identity through chequebooks and bank records, revealing multiple private bank accounts in their names.

The team recovered cash amounting to Rs 600,000 and cheques worth Rs 3 million. The group's leader operated undercover in Afghanistan.

Imran Shahid mentioned that the CTD team was actively making efforts to apprehend other members still at large.