CTD Nabbed Proclaimed Offender Of Proscribed Outfit Group
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender associated with the proscribed outfit near Nasir Jump in the Korangi Industrial Area.
According to a CTD spokesperson, the accused, Zain-ul-Abideen alias Zain, was taken into custody during a targeted operation.
The spokesperson said, that Zain was a close associate of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LJ) militant Sheikh Mumtaz, alias Firaun, who, along with Muhammad Ahmed, alias Munna, had escaped during a jailbreak in 2017. The two escapees had taken refuge at Zain's residence, he added.
The accused was implicated in the movement of weaponry and providing assistance to LJ. Further investigations are underway.
