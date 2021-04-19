CTD nabs five TTP terrorists planning suicide attack on police training centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Monday announced arrest of five terrorists, including two suicide bombers with recovering suicide jackets, detonators arms and ammunition, who were planning a suicide attack on police training center.

Addressing a news conference at his office, CTD Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Omar Shahid Hamid told the media that the terrorists belonged to proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were arrested in an intelligence based operation from Jamshoro, Hyderabad.

He said apprehended terrorists were identified as Shiraz Akbar alias Hamza s/o Shafi Akbar, Liaquat Ali alias Huzaifa s/o Sarzameen, Meer Wais alias Hasham s/o Abdul Manaan, suicide bombers Amir Khan alias Umar s/o Fazal Haq and Nigar Ali alias Zaidu s/o Mastong Khan.

CTD Chief said that accused during initial interrogation told the investigating authorities that they were planning a suicide attack on Saeedabad Police Training Centre for which they had also completed the recce.

Omar Shahid Hamid said that the complete recce of the training center was also recorded on a Compact Disk (CD) which was recovered from their possession. Besides, CD recorded statements of suicide bombers Amir Khan and Nigar Ali, which were to be issued post suicide attack, was also recovered from them.

The Officer told the media that arrested terrorists also confessed their involvement in number of other terrorist activities.

The CTD recovered two suicide jackets with detonators, six hand grenades, primer cord, three SMGs, two 9mm pistols along with Magazines, two police uniforms, map of Saeedabad Police Training Centre, mobile phones and CDs.