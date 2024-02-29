CTD Obtains Convictions For 9 Terror Suspects
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh conducted a crackdown on banned organizations and successfully prosecuted 9 criminals in anti-terrorism courts.
According to a CTD Sindh spokesperson, all the apprehended criminals were involved in cases related to illegal weapons, ammunition, explosives, and murder.
Khairpur anti-terrorism court sentenced Naveed Ahmed, Shahzeb Khan, and Syed Qasim each to 10 years in prison for trafficking weapons for banned organizations.
The Karachi anti-terrorism court sentenced Shahzeb Ahmed and Tashkeer Ahmed each to 2 years in prison for their involvement in terrorism.
Syed Qasim, Umar Farooq, and Imran were each sentenced to one year in prison by the court of the for the illegal possession of weapons.
The Karachi anti-terrorism court sentenced Ezat to 14 years in one case and 7 years in another for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition.
All convicted individuals were arrested by the CTD Sindh.
