CTD official deprived of cash, valuables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :An official of law enforcement agency was deprived of his money and other valuables by robbers, in the limits of Lundianwala police station.

Police said here on Saturday that Akhtar Abbas, an official of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was riding a motorcycle when three bandits including a woman intercepted him near Chak No.

626-GB and snatched Rs 3000, a wireless set, a mobile phone and a motorbike at gunpoint.

The outlaws shot at and injured the official when he resisted their bid to snatch money and valuables.

Later, the robbers decamped with booty.

A case has been registered against the robbers.

Further investigation was underway.