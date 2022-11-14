CTD official escapes life attempt

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :An official of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Monday escaped an assassination attempt here in Garhi Mowaz Khan area after Fajar prayer.

According to police, ASI CTD Sohail along with a local resident Baz Mohammad were coming of a mosque after offering Fajr prayer when unknown assailants riding on a motorbike opened fire at them.

The two received bullet injuries and rushed the DHQ where their condition was stated stable. In the meanwhile, DPO Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur reached the spot along with a heavy contingent of police and also inquired after the injured police official.

After the incident, a search operation started in the area for arrest of the attackers.