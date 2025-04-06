CTD Official Injured In Bannu Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official was injured by the firing of unidentified assailants in the Bannu Township area on Sunday.
Police said the incident occurred within the limits of Bannu Township, where unknown motorcyclists opened fire, injuring a CTD police official, Atif.
Police responded promptly and shifted the injured official to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for medical treatment.
Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the Bezan Khel area to track down the accused.
Recent Stories
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire at Nishtar Hospital6 minutes ago
-
CTD official injured in Bannu firing6 minutes ago
-
PHA launches plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 420kg meat of dead animals16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal drug sales16 minutes ago
-
637 outlaws rounded up in major crackdown by PHP16 minutes ago
-
82 vehicles impounded for violations16 minutes ago
-
Abducted landlord recovered from Rajanpur16 minutes ago
-
Three cattle die of foot-and-mouth disease in Layyah26 minutes ago
-
OPF MD plans 3-day convention to unite Overseas Pakistanis with homeland initiatives35 minutes ago
-
CM approves solarization of all tube-wells in PK-97 Karak: Chairman DDAC Karak35 minutes ago
-
Firing in Jirga leaves two brothers dead in Takht Bhai35 minutes ago