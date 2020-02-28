UrduPoint.com
CTD Official Killed In Target Killing Incident In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:16 PM

CTD official killed in target killing incident in Attock

A cop of counter terrorism department (CTD) was shot and killed in target killing incident in limits of Hazro Police station of Attock on wee hours of Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :A cop of counter terrorism department (CTD) was shot and killed in target killing incident in limits of Hazro Police station of Attock on wee hours of Friday. According to Sub divisional Police officer Hazro circle, DSP Aslam Doggar the CTD constable Mohammad Sohail was coming back to his house in village Nartoppa after performing his duty when reached near Tarbella more, unknown assailants hiding near a speed beaker opened indiscriminate firing at him resultantly he received three bullets injuries and died on the spot. The assailants managed to flee from the crime scene successfully along with his motorcycle.

Later some passerby spotted his body lying in pool of blood and shifted it to THQ hospital. The DSP has said that the earlier the cop also served in security branch of tehsil and it seems a case of target killing. A murder case has also registered against unknown assailants at Police station Hazro on Friday.

The slain cop funeral was offered at district Police lines Attock which was attended by District Police officer Khalid Hamdani, high ups of police and counter terrorism department as well as his comrades and relatives and later buried at his native graveyard in Hazro.

