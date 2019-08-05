UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Officials Get Cash Prize, Commendatory Certificates

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:16 PM

CTD officials get cash prize, commendatory certificates

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar distributed awards and commendatory certificates to the officers and officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at Civil Secretariat here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar distributed awards and commendatory certificates to the officers and officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The cash and commendatory certificates were awarded to SP CTD Lahore Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, Inspector Abdul Sattar Khan, Corporal Muhammad Shoaib, Qasim Ali and Constable Nadeem Tariq for their best performance in arresting the facilitators of Data Darbar blast.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Punjab said the Punjab government takes pride in the bravery of CTD officers, who performed well in arresting the facilitators of Data Darbar bomb blast within seven days only.

He said that brave officers of CTD had also laid down their precious lives for the sake of peace.

The Punjab government would continue to encourage such brave officers in future also, he added.

Various Ministers of Punjab cabinet, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Police, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Additional IG CTD were also present onthe occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Bomb Blast Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Cabinet Best Usman Buzdar Data Darbar

Recent Stories

England's Root laments 'bitterly disappointing' As ..

58 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs ministries to submit one-ye ..

1 minute ago

Revoking of Article 370 exposes India's malicious ..

4 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi hands over medical equipment to KMC ..

4 minutes ago

Communications ministry starts human resource mana ..

4 minutes ago

Killer of wife, daughter convicted in Lahore

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.