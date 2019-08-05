CTD officials get cash prize, commendatory certificates

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar distributed awards and commendatory certificates to the officers and officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The cash and commendatory certificates were awarded to SP CTD Lahore Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, Inspector Abdul Sattar Khan, Corporal Muhammad Shoaib, Qasim Ali and Constable Nadeem Tariq for their best performance in arresting the facilitators of Data Darbar blast.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Punjab said the Punjab government takes pride in the bravery of CTD officers, who performed well in arresting the facilitators of Data Darbar bomb blast within seven days only.

He said that brave officers of CTD had also laid down their precious lives for the sake of peace.

The Punjab government would continue to encourage such brave officers in future also, he added.

Various Ministers of Punjab cabinet, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Police, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Additional IG CTD were also present onthe occasion.